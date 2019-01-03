Simmba box office collection: Ranveer Singh's film collects Rs 124.5 crore in 5 days

bollywood

Ranveer Singh's Simmba breaches Rs 100 crore mark on day 5 of its release; marks director Rohit Shetty's eight offering to achieve feat

A still from Rohit Shetty's film Simmba

Mixed critical reviews that particularly targeted the film's weak plotline couldn't keep fans from turning up to watch Rohit Shetty's masala spectacle, Simmba, which cruised past the Rs 100 crore-mark on Tuesday.

With the fifth-day figure of Rs 28 crore taking the film's tally to Rs 124.54 crore, Simmba has emerged as Shetty's eight, and leading man Ranveer Singh's third offering respectively to breach the coveted mark.

Referring to Shetty as the man with the Midas touch, trade analyst Amod Mehra says, "He is the most dependable and consistent director that Bollywood has seen of late. I can't think of any other director who enjoys such adulation. While his Golmaal franchise is a comedy, and the Singham series being action-based, Simmba is an amalgamation of both genres. It also has an emotional track, making it the perfect family entertainer." The offering, he says, is likely to cross the Rs 200 crore mark soon.

With no big releases lined-up this week, Simmba, trade expert Girish Wankhede says, will enjoy an extended run at the BO. "The film has repeat value, and the positive word of mouth will aid it. The collections of Monday and Tuesday have been consistent, so it is a winner."

