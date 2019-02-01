Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi to be a remake of Tamil hit Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru?

bollywood

Sources say director Rohit Shetty buying rights of Tamil hit Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru for Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi

Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar

In the last scene of Simmba, director Rohit Shetty gave us a sneak peek of his next cop offering — Sooryavanshi featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead. While the film is slated to go on floors mid-year, it has been heard that the cop drama will be a remake of the Tamil hit, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru (2017), which featured Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh.

A source close to the production reveals, "Rohit is in the process of buying the rights of the film at the moment. Even if they procure the remake rights, his team usually absorbs the plot points and writes its own narrative — they had done something similar in the case of Simmba, which was inspired by Temper (2015).



A still from Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru

There could be a few scenes replicated as well, but it will largely be a new film. The story's ending will be altered to fit into Rohit's vision of the Singham-Simmba-Sooryavanshi universe." Directed by H Vinoth, the 2017 hit revolved around an honest cop who is part of the Operation Bawaria, which saw the Tamil Nadu police containing the violent burglaries between 1995 to 2005. Shetty remained unavailable for comment till the time of going to press.

