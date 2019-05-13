Mother's Day: From Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif to Aamir Khan, celebs post heartfelt messages

bollywood

Mother's Day: Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan and host of other Bollywood celebrities to share heartfelt moments and memories of their mothers with their fans

Janhvi Kapoor with mother Sridevi and Aamir Khan with mother

From Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Aamir Khan, Mother's Day on Sunday turned out to be an occasion for Bollywood celebrities to share heartfelt moments and memories of their mothers with their fans. Anupam Kher, Sonam Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Karan Johar were some of the other celebrities who took to their Instagram or Twitter accounts to ensure a post dedicated to their mother.

Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture from her childhood and remembers her late mother Sridevi. She wrote, "Cherish them, listen to them, give them all the love in the world. Happy Mother's Day."

While Aamir Khan took to his Instagram account to share an adorable photo of himself with his mother. Aamir called his mother the 'Best Mom in the world'.

View this post on Instagram Ammi and me. Best Mom in the world! A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) onMay 12, 2019 at 2:22am PDT

Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram account to share a cute photo of her with mother Soni Razdan and wrote, "My happy place.. love you mama [sic]."

Katrina Kaif celebrated Mother's Day yesterday by sharing a throwback picture of mum Suzanne Turquotte and wrote,"Look how pretty — my mom. Roses are red, violets are blue, there is no one dearer than a mom like you."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also took to her social media account to share a picture of her with mother Vrinda Rai and daughter Aaradhaya Bachchan and wrote, "MAA Forever Happiness and Love to All... Today and Everyday [sic]"

Karisma took to Instagram to share a photograph in which she is seen holding nephew Taimur Ali Khan, and also seen in the frame are her mother Babita and sister Kareena. "Coz family is everything. Happy Mother's Day. Strong moms."

View this post on Instagram Coz family is everything âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ #happymothersday #strongmoms A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) onMay 12, 2019 at 2:55am PDT

Actresses Sonali Bendre and Sonam Kapoor made sure to acknowledge the support of their respect mothers and mothers-in-law. Sonali tweeted: "As I've realized, life doesn't come with an instruction manual... it comes with a mother. That's all the assurance a child needs, no matter how old they grow up to be. I'm blessed to have twice the assurance in the form of my Aai and my Mom in my life - Happy Mother's Day.

Sonam wrote two seperate Instagram posts. In one, she shared her childhood photograph with her mother Sunita Kapoor, and captioned: "Happy Mother's Day to the most loving and special person in my life. You are my strength and grace, my heart and courage. Mom, I love you so much, one day a year doesn't even begin to sum up how important you are to me and to our whole family." For her mother-in-law, Sonam wrote: "Happy Mama's Day to the most elegant, kind and loving person I know... I love you mom. Thanks for being so selfless. Anand and I are together because of your prayers and blessings. Love you lots."

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a sweet picture in which he is seen kissing his mother Hiroo Johar on her forehead, and wrote an "Avengers: Endgame" inspired message for her. "Mothers are superheroes that fight the infinite wars for their children and make sure there is never an end game in their lives! Happy Mother's Day to my superhero! Love you so much mom," he wrote.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor shared a series of photographs, and wrote: "My mommy, my life, my everything. Your selfless love, your magic, the way that you do anything that you do, inspires me to want to be just like you."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra made sure to get her mother and son bitten by the fitness bug. "This is how our Mother's Day started... 'Family that does yoga together stays healthy together'. Happy Mother's Day to all those wonderful, strong, multitasking supermoms. My wish and prayer for you all is that you are in the pink of health, always. Take care of yourself to be able to take care of your family."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who keeps treating his social media family with 'Dulari Rocks' videos of his mother, tweeted: "Every day is a Mother's Day, says mom... I agree with her. Mothers need to be celebrated 365 days."

Rishi Kapoor, who is in New York for medical treatment, and his niece Karisma shared family pictures to mark the day. The veteran actor chose a photograph in which his late mother Krishna Raj Kapoor is seen seated surrounded by her three sons - Rishi, Randhir and Rajiv. He titled it "Lasting memories". In another post, he shared a black-and-white photograph in which he is seen dancing with his mother, who looks her impeccable and elegant self.

View this post on Instagram Happiness to all the mothers ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) onMay 12, 2019 at 12:38pm PDT

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to wish a Happy Mother's Day to her mum and mum-in-law. She wrote: "This year's #MothersDay is extra special because I get to celebrate the two superwomen of the #Jopra house! @madhumalati @mamadjonas. No number of thank yous will ever be enough to match the love I get from these two. I love you both so so much! Biiiiiiig hug! #HappyMothersDay"

Mira Rajput Kapoor, too, posted a sweet message for her mother. She captioned the picture, "'You'll know when you have your own' I love you Mom. Nothing can ever compare to your love. Thank you for just being you. And for teaching me to be the mother I am today, even though I can't ever match up."

One part of the Jonas Brothers and Nick Jonas' brother Joe also shared a picture on Instagram that features wifey Sophie Turner and mom, Denise Jonas. He wrote, "My Love & The best Mom ever Happy Mother’s Day!!

