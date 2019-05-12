Aamir Khan calls his mother the 'Best Mom in the world', this mother's day

bollywood

The actor who is known to love perfection finds perfection in his mother, just like every child in the whole wide world

Aamir Khan wished a very happy mother's day to his "Ammi" by calling her the best mom in the world. The actor who is known to love perfection finds perfection in his mother, just like every child in the whole wide world.

The actor took to his social media to share some throwback pictures of his family and wished her on this special day with a special picture back from his childhood. Here is what he shared on his social media handle, "Ammi and me. Best Mom in the world!"

With a throwback picture of the complete family, he wrote, "My parents, Faisal and me :-)" The family with cute Aamir Khan will make your day with just with a glance at it and take you down the memory lane with the star visiting his albums.

To make the mother's day even more special Mr. Perfectionist shared another picture too to wish her quoting, "My mom, dad and Nikhat, my elder sister... happy Mother's Day Ammi! ð"

The actor has always delighted his fans with some great movies like Dangal which rocked in teh box office and even the Chinese markets, on the work front. With remarkable roles and win at the Box-office, this had been a constant for Aamir with his projects.

Aamir Khan is known for his cult classic movies. Not just 3 Idiots, he is known to start trends with his films like Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti, amongst the rest.

On Aamir Khan's birthday, the actor announced his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha as his next which has already been creating the buzz as one of the most awaited projects and is set to release on Christmas, the next year 2020.

Recently, Aamir Khan who is considered as the Nan Shen (male god) to the Chinese audience was spotted wearing a very special hoodie which has been gifted to him by his fans from China.

Aamir Khan and China have a very deep, special as well as old connection. The runaway success of 3 Idiots in the country, opened the floodgates for Indian movies. His other movies namely Dangal and Secret Superstar were regarded as the highest grossing movies in the Chinese markets and are the International star whose movies are some of the most awaited projects for the Chinese populace.

Aamir's films Dangal and Secret Superstar become some of the most profitable films ever. Dangal exceeded USD 300 million at the box office so far and was recorded as the highest grosser in the lands of China.

Aamir was seen wearing a yellow coloured sweatshirt with a+ printed on it. Not just this, the fans of the star from China adorned the sweatshirt.

Also Read: Aamir Khan enjoys sugarcane juice and bhel with wife Kiran Rao at a local dhaba

Meanwhile, the superstar was in news recently when he toured the interiors of Maharashtra to spread awareness about drought through his non-profitable organisation, Paani Foundation. The actor even did Shramdaan at Chilewadi, Koregaon district where he and his wife, Kiran Rao got welcomed by the villagers.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates