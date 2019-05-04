Aamir Khan's next Laal Singh Chaddha to release on Christmas 2020

bollywood

Aamir Khan's Singh Chaddha is touted as one of the much-anticipated films by Mr Perfectionist

Aamir Khan

On Aamir Khan's birthday, the actor announced his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha as his next project. Laal Singh Singh Chaddha is touted as much-anticipated films of Aamir since his last outing Thugs of Hindostan failed to create its charm at the box office and in the hearts of the audience. The film is set to release during Christmas, in the next year 2020.

The makers of Laal Singh Chaddha announced the release date of their upcoming film starring Aamir Khan. The film is written by Atul Kulkarni which will be directed by Secret Superstar fame, Advait Chandan and co-produced with the association of Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

Bollywood's perfectionist, Aamir Khan is known for his versatility and perseverance through various characters from a range of portrayals such as a romantic hero, an efficient police officer, a father amongst the rest. In a first of its kind, Aamir will slip into a character and is set to deliver yet another never done before role with his upcoming next.

With the announcement, Khan has captured the attention of the audience, who are anticipating for more. Earlier, the actor had also revealed that he would be sporting a turban for some part of the film.

