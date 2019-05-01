Aamir Khan enjoys sugarcane juice and bhel with wife Kiran Rao at a local dhaba

bollywood

Aamir Khan took to his Instagram account to share a sneak-peek of his dhaba date with his wife

Aamir Khan shared this photo on his Instagram account.

Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao were seen binging on bhel-puri and sugarcane juice to beat the summer heat at a roadside dhaba. Aamir, who has joined hands with Paani Foundation to fight drought in rural Maharashtra, is making the most of his trips to the interiors of the state to spread awareness and was in Zhawadarjun village.

The 54-year-old actor took to his Instagram account to share a sneak-peek of his dhaba date with his wife. In the image, the two are looking at each other as they enjoy a glass full of sugarcane juice. He captioned the image: "At Jawalarjun village yesterday. Stopped for the best ganney-ka-juice on the way there [sic]"

The images, which have received over 96,000 likes in just five hours, were flooded with compliments from fans. Aamir and Kiran are founders of the Paani Foundation, a non-profit, non-governmental organisation that is active in the area of drought prevention and watershed management in Maharashtra.

