Kangana Ranaut at Cannes 2019: Want to endorse our own weavers

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut reveals she'll flaunt a 'unique saree' designed by Falguni Shane Peacock for her second outing at Cannes Film Festival

A gruelling schedule of Panga behind her, Kangana Ranaut is in the mood for a heady dose of cinema, couture and French Riviera. Before she heads to the Cannes Film Festival on May 15, the actor, who is representing Grey Goose at the event, reveals that her clothes will reflect the theme 'Live Victoriously'.

"The clothes I wear will have drama. At the same time, as an Indian actor, I have the responsibility of endorsing our weavers, and wearing outfits that reflect our rich heritage. My stylist Ami Patel and I have been brainstorming for a few weeks. We, along with Falguni and Shane Peacock, are designing a unique saree. The idea is to bring the forgotten weaves to the fore so that the world is more aware of our rich fabrics and culture," says Ranaut.



Shane and Falguni Peacock

Easily one of the most fashionable actors in the business, Ranaut says she isn't one to fuss over a red carpet appearance for months. "I was so busy with Panga. I had to gain almost 10 kilos for the film. During trials, I realised I have to lose some weight," she laughs.

Citing the Met Gala's theme of Camp this year, she emphasises that having a unique style of dressing is essential at such international galas. "In 2012, I attended Rakesh Roshan's birthday party sporting a no-eyebrows look. So risqué dressing has never been a deterrent. I was one of the first actresses to wear sarees to the airport. When I was seeing the Met Gala pictures, I thought that in India, the real queen of Camp would be Rekhaji. It's wonderful how Priyanka [Chopra Jonas] and Deepika [Padukone] are making their mark there."

Also read: Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor to wear these designers to the mega event

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates