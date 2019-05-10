Kangana Ranaut to walk the red carpet of Cannes 2019

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut will travel to the French Riviera from May 16-18 for a vodka brand, which celebrates moments of cinematic excellence through its new global platform. This will be her second time at the popular film jamboree

Kangana Ranaut will walk the red carpet of the upcoming 72nd Cannes Film Festival and she is looking forward to the experience as part of a brand association. This will be her second time at the popular film jamboree. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress will travel to the French Riviera from May 16-18 for popular vodka brand Grey Goose, which celebrates moments of cinematic excellence through its new global platform Live Victoriously.

Kangana said in a statement: "Following an exhilarating debut last year at the Cannes Film Festival, I am looking forward to representing Indian cinema at such a prestigious platform with the global icon of luxury yet again. I made many lifelong memories, inclusive of both big and small moments."

"It was all about having fun, living life to the fullest and celebrating Indian cinema. I believe in treating oneself as you are worthy of only the best and this association is in perfect sync to my ideologies," the actress said. The festival is scheduled to be held from May 14-25.

Last year, Kangana Ranaut looked effortlessly chic as she walked the red carpet at Cannes. The actress stunned everyone by stepping out on the red carpet in a Trussardi bra and jacket, paired with trousers, Manolo Blahnik shoes and a necklace by Alighieri.

Kangana then opted for an embellished jumpsuit on day two of the festival. With messy hair and jewels by de Grisogono, she completed the look perfectly. Prior to this, she had worn a six-yard inspired by the sixties, and this Nedret Taciroglu jumpsuit was her inspiration from the seventies.

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi as warrior queen Rani Laxmi Bai. The actor will next be seen in Mental Hai Kya, which also stars Rajkummar Rao. Kangana will also be seen playing the role of late Tamil Nadu CM and veteran actor Jayalalitha in her biopic.

