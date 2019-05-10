Tara Sutaria: Missed Will Smith's Aladdin but met him on SOTY 2

bollywood

As her launchpad hits screens today, Tara Sutaria relives how she was a frontrunner for Hollywood superstar Will Smith's fantasy film

Tara Sutaria with Will Smith

Even before she burst onto the Bollywood scene, courtesy her dream launch with Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY 2) that releases today, Tara Sutaria was making waves in the world of performing arts. She was one of the final contenders for the role of Princess Jasmine in Will Smith's live-action remake of Aladdin.

"The universe has such a weird sense of humour. I was training with Guy Ritchie [director] for many months. We were doing workshops in London. Will had come on board the film, and we were to meet him soon. But then, I ended up coming to Mumbai and doing SOTY 2 instead. Funnily, Will came to shoot with us," she laughs, referring to the special number in the film that features the Hollywood superstar.

It has been quite a journey for Sutaria from being an actor on Disney sitcoms to a Karan Johar heroine. "Karan and I bonded on Lag Ja Gale; it's our favourite song," says the girl, who is also a trained singer.

With Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday for co-stars, did she feel out of place among star kids? "I don't have that complex. Are we silly enough to believe the audience will accept untalented people? Show business is competitive and brutal; anyone who doesn't deserve to be here, won't be. It's up to us to make it inclusive."

