Five things to watch out for in Student Of The Year 2

Student Of The Year 2 hits theatres today, May 10, and its the debut of two gorgeous young actresses - Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Here are five things to watch out for in this Tiger Shroff-starrer

Student of the Year 2 poster

Student Of The Year 2 is all set to hit theatres today, May 10, and the cast of the film is probably experiencing butterflies in their stomachs, waiting expectantly to see how their movie does. It's also a special film for Karan Johar as he launched his three proteges - Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra through its first instalment, Student of The Year (2012). Cut to 2019, he has a new batch ready with Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday in Student of The Year 2.

Student Of The Year 2 seems to be about taking up challenges given from the numerous cues by the stills, posters and the trailer released by its makers. Here are five things that you can look forward to from the film:

Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's debut

Student Of The Year 2 marks the debut of two newcomers - Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The two actresses are super excited to be making their debut with Student Of The Year 2, alongside Tiger Shroff. While Student Of The Year 2 releases tomorrow, Ananya Panday already has another film in her kitty - Pati Patni Aur Woh - and Tara Sutaria will next be seen in the film Marjaavaan.

Cameos by Alia Bhatt and Will Smith

Alia Bhatt, one of the first students, will be making a cameo in the second instalment in the Hook Up song with Tiger Shroff. Alia, who has a huge fan following, will surely be a crowd puller for this film as well. Hollywood sensation Will Smith, too, may be making a cameo in the movie. During Will Smith's India tour, a video of the actor shaking a leg with the star cast of Student of the year 2 went viral, and at the film's trailer launch, producer Karan Johar hinted at a possible collaboration of the Hollywood star with Bollywood.

The vibrant dance and music

The music of Student Of The Year 2 promises to be energetic and get you grooving in no time. The film also has a fun track called The Jawaani Song, which is a unique version of the classic 'Gilli Gilli Akkha' song from Jawani Diwani. The other songs from the film, The Hookup song, Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan are also fun tracks.

The glitz and glamour

Student Of The Year 2 promises to be super high on the glamour quotient. The story, outfits, sets everything about the film is high on drama. Plus, with it being produced by Karan Johar, the film will be quite a colourful and dynamic spectacle.

High-octane action

Student Of The Year 2 is a film that seems to be high on action as well. With the storyline being about accepting challenges, we're hoping to see Tiger Shroff showing off his action moves in the film. And from Ananya Panday's latest boomerang video with her stunt double, who's to say the girls won't be showing off their action moves too?

