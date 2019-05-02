Alia Bhatt follows Jacqueline's steps, pole dances in her new SOTY 2 song

bollywood

While the Tiger Shroff- Alia starrer sequence in Hook Up song gave us all the vibrance but also gave us a deja vu of what Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez' had surely nailed in the past

Alia Bhatt

In the recently released, 'Hook up song' of Student of the year 2, we saw Tiger Shroff - Alia Bhatt's sizzling chemistry, which started with a small sequence of Alia Bhatt's pole dance which took us back to the groovy number, Jacqueline Fernandez made us drool over.

Watch The Video Of The Hook Up Song:

Jacqueline Fernandez became the first one to try her hand at the art and definitely nailed it with perfection. Later many other actresses too tried their hand at the same and latest entry to the list is Alia Bhatt. In the song, we saw Alia, dressed in a pink nighty and well doing a pole dance for Tiger Shroff!



Jacqueline Fernandez performing pole dance

Jacqueline Fernandez has already shown us her sexy moves in two songs of her films and the viewers was completely reminded on it, the moment they saw!

With several brand endorsement to her credit, Jacqueline Fernandez has emerged as one of the most bankable actresses in addition to being the commercial front runner.

Banking upon her social media fandom, brands are constantly attempting to make her the face of their lines and products. The actress has been currently creating a buzz as she would return to Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala's franchise with Kick 2.

