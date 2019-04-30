Student Of The Year 2 Hook Up song: The track promises to be a visual treat

bollywood

Alia Bhatt is back and how! Karan Johar's first student shakes a leg with the new one, Tiger Shroff, and the duo has set the stage on fire in the Hook Up song

Alia Bhatt/picture courtesy: Alia Bhatt's Instagram account

Student of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria is making noise ever since the makers of the movie have released its trailer. Not only this, after making waves on the internet, Karan Johar has left fans wanting more with the teaser of Alia Bhatt's cameo appearance in the film in the Hook Up song.

For those who aren't aware, Alia, who is currently basking in the success of her recent film releases, is the first student of Karan Johar, meaning she debuted with Johar's Student of the Year. Now, the producer has decided to woo the audience with the Raazi actor's dance number with his new student, Tiger Shroff.

On April 27, Alia Bhatt shared the first glimpse of the song, and she looks no less than a diva in a purple dress. Tiger Shroff, too, shared a clip from the Hook Up song on Instagram. Check it out!

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram once more to promote his Hook Up song that releases today, April 30. He shared a picture of himself and Alia and captioned it, "See you at 4pm TODAY! #HookUpSong #Talia"

Before the Hook Up song, the makers released the Jawaani Song, inspired by the cult classic Gili Gili Akkha from the film Jawani Diwani, which features the cast of Student Of The Year 2 - Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

On the other hand, Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan is a peppy dance track where the trio can be seen grooving in stunning Indian attires.

The film, produced by Karan Johar through his banner Dharma Productions, is a sequel to the 2012 Student of the Year, which had marked the acting debuts of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Both Ananya and Tara are excited to be making their debut with Student of the Year 2.

