Student of the Year 2: Alia Bhatt to groove with Tiger Shroff in Hook Up song

bollywood

Alia Bhatt shared still from her shoot for Student of the Year 2. She will be seen dancing alongside Tiger Shroff in the Hook up Song, set to release on Tuesday.

Pic: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Student of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria is making noise for all the right reasons. And now, creating further curiosity, producer Karan Johar posted a picture of Alia Bhatt and announced the return of the ex-student from the first installment of the film Student of The Year, with the Hook-Up song from SOTY 2.

Karan shared an adorable picture of Alia Bhatt on Twitter and captioned, "THE RETURN OF THE STUDENT! Things are about to heat up!". In the picture, Alia can be seen posing while looking resplendent in a purple backless dress and spreading magic with her looks.

Alia Bhatt too shared a picture on Instagram Saturday morning, Alia wrote, “See you Tuesday @tigerjackieshroff!”

View this post on Instagram See you Tuesday @tigerjackieshroff!ð¥ #hookupsong A post shared by Alia ð¸ (@aliaabhatt) onApr 27, 2019 at 12:26am PDT

Prior to this, Tiger Shroff hinted his fans about the news when he posted a snapshot of the WhatsApp conversation he had with Alia over their meeting that will happen on Tuesday at 4 PM.

Earlier the makers of the film had released two tracks from the film which included 'The Jawaani Song' and 'Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan'.

The Jawaani Song is inspired by the cult classic Gili Gili Akkha from the film Jawani Diwani and features the cast of Student Of The Year 2 - Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

On the other hand, Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan is a peppy dance track where the trio can be seen grooving in Indian attires.

The film, produced by Karan Johar through his banner Dharma Productions, is a sequel to the 2012 Student of the Year, which had marked the acting debuts of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Both Ananya and Tara are excited to be making their debut with Student of the Year 2.

Also Read: Here's everything you need to know about Student of The Year 2