Here's everything you need to know about Student of The Year 2

Now that the trailer of Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's Student of The Year 2 has been launched, here are some details about this Punit Malhotra directorial

Student of The Year 2 is special to filmmaker Karan Johar as he launched his three proteges - Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra through its first instalment, Student of The Year (2012). Cut to 2019, he has a new batch ready with Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday in Student of The Year 2. This film is all about taking challenges given from the numerous cues by the stills, posters and the trailer released by its makers. Although its first instalment was directed by Karan Johar, SOTY 2 is being helmed by Punit Malhotra and is all set to entertain the audience by hitting theatres on May 10, 2019.

Here are a few interesting details about Student of The Year 2:

Leading ladies' Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's debut vehicle:



Daughter of actor Chunky Panday, Student of The Year 2 marks the debut of 20-year-old Ananya Panday. The debutant has already become a favourite of the paparazzi and netizens. With her fashionable gym outing and cute smile, she has already won hearts. After a remarkable appearance on the coveted talk show Koffee With Karan, Ananya added to her fandom with her bubbly, outspoken and honest personality. Ananya plays the character of Shreya in this film.

Talking about Tara Sutaria, she has no Bollywood connection and marks her debut with this college-drama. Tara has all the qualities to qualify for a Hindi film actress - a singer, dancer, she has it all. The actress looked gorgeous in her look from the movie, which was shared by Karan Johar. He introduced her as Mia in the film.

Tiger Shroff's second college film:

This isn't the first time that Tiger Shroff is sporting his college shoes. The actor played the role of a college boy in Baaghi 2 with his rumoured ladylove Disha Patani. Karan took to his social media to describe Tiger's character. Describing it further in detail, Karan says, "He's got the 'eye of the tiger' and he's not stopping at anything but the finish line.

Batch 1 students' cameo:



There have been strong rumours of the original students - Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra making a special appearance in Student of The Year 2. Speculations are that they might collaborate on a song with the new batch of 2019. Both, Varun and Alia, was asked about their film getting a sequel, to which they said that it was a "surreal" feeling. They also hinted on a cameo in the film.

Take the challenge:

It's quite evident through the posters and its trailer that the film is all about touching the finish line and taking up challenges.

It would be interesting to see if Tara and Ananya's career takes off the way Alia, Varun and Sidharth's did!

