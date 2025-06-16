Breaking News
BTS J-hope's Killin' It Girl dance partner Alyssa Santos pens sweet note for the singer and ARMY as the song breaks records

Updated on: 16 June,2025 07:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

BTS J-hope is shattering records with his latest song Killin' It Girl. As the song tops charts, his dance partner, Alyssa Santos, who also went viral, has posted a sweet note for the BTS member and the ARMYs.

Alyssa Santos

BTS J-Hope is back at shattering records, and how?! Jung Hosek, aka J-Hope, recently released his single Killin' It Girl, which is already topping charts and ruling playlists, all in less than a week. The song, also featuring GloRilla, has broken records by gaining 1 million views on YouTube in just 43 minutes of its release. And now it has even crossed 10 million views. Apart from the catchy song and J-hope's never-seen-before ripped body, another aspect that has gone viral from the song is Hobi's dance partner, Alyssa Santoa, with whom he is seen moving to some sensual dance moves.  As the song continues to break records, Alyssa J-Hope's dance partner, Alyssa Santos, has penned a beautiful note thanking everyone associated with the song

Alyssa Santos shares a sweet note


Alyssa took to Instagram to share some clips from the music video, and wrote, wrote, "Killin It Girl Choreography Version out now I am so incredibly honoured. I don’t think words can even do it justice right now. Thank you thank you THANK YOU @sienna.lalau @todd_williamson , getting to do your choreography on this one was so special for me. I’ve looked up to you both for so long and I hope I’ve made you proud! And thank you so much to @minbro1325 @pcmkr_googi @noah_nakta for all of your help with choreo as well! I’m so happy to have met you all."


 
 
 
 
 
She further added, "Thank you @themoonhwa for having me and for trusting me with this life changing role. And to all of the DANCERS!!! Such a talented, friendly, and special cast to travel the world with. Love you guys @maasaishihara @rodeo.dan @wrencrisologo @tyrapolkee @red418 @makaylagordon_ @giftedgaby @teekustin @thatdancer_anisa @adriyana.hernandez abbymel_ @kylie.montoya @ajcerdafied Thank you @mingle_____2 for styling us! You are the best"

Finally, she concluded the note expressing her gratitude to J-Hope and BTS fans, ARMY, saying, "And to @uarmyhope , I think it’s safe to say we killed it. I’ve had so much fun dancing with you! Thank you And thank you Army! I am overwhelmed by all of the love. I know I’m new here so thank you for making me feel so welcomed into your world. I appreciate you all"

Who is Alyssa Santos?

 
 
 
 
 
Alyssa is a professional dancer and a certified nail artist. Before appearing with J-Hope, she assisted BLACKPINK's Jennie in her music video Matra. Besides, she has also performed on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show. Earlier this year, Alyssa shared the stage with the legendary Shakira at the prestigious Grammy Awards this year.

J-hope BTS K-Pop Korean Entertainment Entertainment News

