Injuries force key changes in India U19 squad for England tour, two replacements announced

Updated on: 16 June,2025 07:07 PM IST  |  London
mid-day online correspondent |

Rana was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his lower back, while Patel suffered a stress reaction in his right leg during the ongoing high-performance training camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence

Khilan Patel (Pic: @GCAMotera/X)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday confirmed that Aditya Rana and Khilan Patel have been ruled out of the upcoming India U-19 tour of England due to injuries. The two youngsters will be replaced by D. Deepesh and Naman Pushpak, who were originally named in the standby list for the tour.

In an official release, the BCCI stated: "The Junior Cricket Committee has named D. Deepesh and Naman Pushpak as replacements for Aditya Rana and Khilan Patel, respectively, for the upcoming India U19 tour of England."


The tour, scheduled from June 24 to July 23, will include both limited-overs and red-ball fixtures against England U-19.


Rana was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his lower back, while Patel suffered a stress reaction in his right leg during the ongoing high-performance training camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

Ayush Mhatre, one of the standout performers for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, will lead the touring squad. The 18-year-old batter was a key figure in India’s U-19 setup last year and continues to impress across formats with his temperament and leadership abilities.

Wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu has been named vice-captain for the tour. Kundu, known for his agility behind the stumps and reliable batting in the middle order, is expected to play a crucial role in both formats.

The tour itinerary begins with a 50-over warm-up match at Loughborough University, followed by a five-match Youth One-Day series spread across Hove, Northampton, and Worcester. The red-ball leg includes two multi-day games scheduled at Beckenham and Chelmsford, offering a well-rounded exposure to England’s playing conditions.

One of the most talked-about selections in the squad is 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, an explosive top-order batter from Rajasthan. Suryavanshi made headlines earlier this year after smashing a 35-ball century for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, finishing the season with 252 runs. His aggressive approach and maturity beyond his years have drawn comparisons with some of the best young batters in recent times.

Both Suryavanshi and Mhatre were part of India’s squad that finished runners-up in the U-19 Asia Cup held in the UAE last year, showcasing their potential on the continental stage.

Updated India U19 squad: Ayush Mhatre (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (vice-captain & WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R. S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Anmoljeet Singh, D. Deepesh, Naman Pushpak

