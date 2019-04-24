Student Of The Year 2: 'Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan' is set to be the party anthem of the season

bollywood

The makers of Student of the Year 2 have released the second song from the film titled 'Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan'. The song will surely make you shake a leg at parties and weddings

A still from the Student of the Year 2 song

The makers of Student of the Year 2 have just released the second song from the movie titled 'Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan', and it's set to become the party anthem of the season. The song featuring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria has already garnered over 65,000 views in under half an hour.

Tiger Shroff took to Twitter to introduce his fans to the new song. He wrote: "#MumbaiDilliDiKudiyaan song out now - http://bit.ly/MumbaiDilli"

Check out the video of Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan here:

Doesn't the song make you want to groove a little? The song has nice, thumping beats that are perfect for a party or a sangeet.

The video of the song stars Tiger, Tara and Ananya in traditional attire and in one shot shows the trio jumping in a vat of grapes. Composed by Vishal and Shekhar, the lyrics are penned by Vayu and the song is sung by Dev Negi, Payal Dev and Vishal Dadlani.

Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday were absolutely excited and ecstatic to share their song with the audience at the song launch. See pictures here. All pics/Yogen Shah

The film, produced by Karan Johar through his banner Dharma Productions, is a sequel to the 2012 Student of the Year, which had marked the acting debuts of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Both Ananya and Tara are excited to be making their debut with Student of the Year 2.

Watch the video of "The Jawaani Song" here:

