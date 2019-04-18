Student Of The Year 2: The Jawaani Song will make you shake a leg for sure

bollywood

The makers of Student Of The Year 2 have just released the first song from the movie titled The Jawaani Song. Featuring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, this song will make you groove

A still from "The Jawaani Song"

The Jawaani Song from Student Of The Year 2 is finally out and it's all kinds of fun. The cast of the film, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, seem to be having tons of fun in the video of the song that the makers of the film released.

The song is inspired by the cult classic 'Gili Gili Akkha' from the film Jawani Diwani. Producer Karan Johar took to Twitter last evening to announce the news. He wrote: "Bringing the "Gili Gili Akkha" back with the new students! Stay tuned, #TheJawaaniSong out tomorrow!! #SOTY2"

Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Panday launched the song at a popular restaurant in Andheri. We have pictures. All pics/Yogen Shah

The film, produced by Karan Johar through his banner Dharma Productions, is a sequel to the 2012 Student of the Year, which had marked the acting debuts of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Both Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria are excited to be making their debut with Student of the Year 2.

Watch the video of The Jawaani Song right here:

Producer Karan Johar also took to Twitter to introduce the song to the audience. He wrote:

Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday are gorgeous as Mia and Shreya, and we must say, pretty impressive for their first film. Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, shows off his fantastic dancing skills once again in The Jawaani Song.

Watch the trailer of Student Of The Year 2:

