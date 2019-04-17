Student Of The Year 2: The "Jawaani Song" to be out tomorrow, April 18

bollywood

The makers of the much-awaited Student Of The Year 2 will be releasing the first song of the film tomorrow, April 18. The film stars Tiger Shroff, and debutants Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday

Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday

The entire country is waiting for the new batch of students to make an entrance at St Teresa's. As we get closer to the release of the much-awaited Student Of The Year 2, the makers of the film have started to step it up. A song, aptly titled 'The Jawaani Song', from the film will be released tomorrow, April 18.

The song, inspired by the cult classic 'Gili Gili Akkha' from the film Jawani Diwani, will feature the cast of Student Of The Year 2 - Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

Producer Karan Johar took to Twitter to announce the news. He wrote: "Bringing the "Gili Gili Akkha" back with the new students! Stay tuned, #TheJawaaniSong out tomorrow!! #SOTY2"

The tweet is accompanied by a fun video that shows Tiger, Tara and Ananya shaking a leg to the original song. Tiger Shroff even says that the song is his father, Jackie Shroff's, favourite. While the cast of the film seems excited to release their version of this iconic song, we wonder what changes will they bring to it.

The film, produced by Karan Johar through his banner Dharma Productions, is a sequel to the 2012 Student of the Year, which had marked the acting debuts of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Both Ananya and Tara are excited to be making their debut with Student of the Year 2.

Watch the trailer of Student Of The Year 2:

