B-town floods Tiger shroff's social media with appreciation after SOTY2 trailer

Updated: Apr 13, 2019, 16:57 IST | mid-day online correspondent

B-town has flooded Tiger Shroff's social media handles with loads of appreciation for his recently released Student of the Year 2 trailer

B-town has flooded Tiger Shroff's social media handles with loads of appreciation for his recently released Student of the Year 2 trailer. The actor is seen with action sequences, electrifying dance moves and wacky Bollywood dialogues to top them all.

Tiger Shroff has gained widespread attention for his performance in the latest trailer. Heres what the celebs had to say:

Varun Dhawan the Ex-student wishes luck to his successor saying," Here's wishing all the new student #tara #ananya and the tiger of our industry @iTIGERSHROFF congratulations on getting into st Teresa. Great job Punit #SOTY2Trailer"

Another Ex-student took to social media to wish their next batch saying," All the best guys!!!! Looking like soo much fun... @iTIGERSHROFF #AnanyaPanday #TaraSutaria"

Abhishek Bachchan complimented saying, "What fun! All the best @punitdmalhotra @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @iTIGERSHROFF @ananyapandayy Tara."

Hrithik Roshan who appreciates his future costar on twitter as well as on Instagram commenting, "Bullseye!! Cheers to a very worthy student @iTIGERSHROFF Good luck to the entire team. #SOTY2Trailer" and "Absolute stunner !! Fantastic !!" respectively.

Humma Qureshi cheers for Tiger and the cast saying," Woah ! Can't wait to see ... love @iTIGERSHROFF @ananyapandayy #Tara @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ"

Tiger Shroff has been the heartthrob of many girls ever since his launch. The action Superstar has added his power packed action style to the typical Dharma production.

After the humungous success of Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff will be making his on-screen appearance in Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2. Apart from that, Tiger will be next seen in an untitled film with Hrithik Roshan, Baaghi 3 and an official remake of Rambo.

