Student of The Year 2: Tara Sutaria caught praying amidst mid-air turbulence

bollywood

Tara Sutaria, who is making her debut with Student of The Year 2 is extremely scared of mid-air turbulence and this video if proof

Tara Sutaria. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/dharmamovies

The second batch of students - Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday are on an extensive promotion spree for their film, Student of The Year 2. The students took off to Gujarat for the film's promotion and while on air, there was something that caught our attention. The film's production house shared a video of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday on their social handle that gives us an insight about Tara's fear.

The debutant, Tara Sutaria is scared of mid-air turbulence and in the video, she is seen chanting prayers, while her debutant co-actor Ananya Panday is least affected, and is busy recording the video. When someone asks Ananya what has happened to Tara, the former says that she is scared of turbulence and is praying. Although Tara Sutaria is scared, she looks adorable as a kid in the video.

"The student who causes turbulence in the hearts of many is scared of turbulence herself IRL...who would've thought?" wrote Dharma Productions on Instagram.

Tara Sutaria hails from a non-filmy background, and during the promotions of Student Of The Year 2, during an interaction, she said that being an outsider, she respects Kangana Ranaut and considers her as a role model. When asked a reason for the same, Tara said that Kangana had achieved everything on the basis of her talent, without any support whatsoever. Tara feels that Ms Ranaut was a role model for outsiders and inspired her.

Student of The Year 2 is a sequel to Student of the Year (2012), which marked the acting debuts of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. Both Ananya and Tara are excited to be making their debut with this Punit Malhotra directorial, which hits the screens on May 10, 2019.

Watch video: K-pop band recreates The Jawaani Song from Student Of The Year 2

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates