Student Of The Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria finds Kangana Ranaut her role model

Kangana Ranaut has managed to carve a niche in Bollywood without any connections. Tara Sutaria called the actress her role model

Tara Sutaria/picture courtesy: Tara Sutaria's Instagram

Kangana Ranaut is indeed one of the most fearless actors in the industry and does not refrain from speaking what's on her mind. She is one of the very few who have managed to carve a niche in Bollywood without any connections and has been instrumental in calling out nepotism.

Therefore, it doesn't come as a surprise when Tara Sutaria, who is all set to make her debut with Karan Johar's production, Student of the year 2, called Kangana her role model.

Tara Sutaria also hails from a non-film background, and during the promotions of SOTY2, during an interaction, she said that being an outsider, she respects Kangana Ranaut and considers her as a role model.

When asked a reason for the same, Tara said that Kangana had achieved everything on the basis of her talent, without any support whatsoever. A being an upcoming actor, she felt that Ms Ranaut was a role model for outsiders and inspired her.

After raising her voice against Nepotism for so long, that's well-deserved praise of Kangana, who is gearing up for the release of Mental Hai Kya and is also all set to reprise the role of Jayalalithaa in her biopic.

Student Of The Year 2 is produced by Karan Johar through his banner Dharma Productions, is a sequel to the 2012 Student of the Year, which had marked the acting debuts of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Both Ananya and Tara are excited to be making their debut with Student of the Year 2.

