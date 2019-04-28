Watch video: K-pop band recreates The Jawaani Song from Student Of The Year 2

bollywood

The Jawaani Song seems to have found a following in other countries as well. A K-pop group that goes by the name IN2IT, has recreated the song and it's pretty awesome

Bollywood music sure is going places! The makers of Student of the Year 2 released a song from the film titled 'The Jawaani Song' featuring the trio of the film - Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The song is inspired by the cult classic 'Gili Gili Akkha' from the film Jawani Diwani.

And now, the song seems to have found a following in other countries as well. A K-pop group that goes by the name IN2IT, has recreated The Jawaani Song and it's pretty awesome.

The producer of SOTY2, Karan Johar, found this dance cover on Twitter and shared it on his own Twitter handle. He wrote: "It's official, the world is hooked onto the 'Gili Gili Akkha' fever! @Official_IN2IT is killing it with #TheJawaaniSong!!!"

It's official, the world is hooked onto the 'Gili Gili Akkha' fever! @Official_IN2IT is killing it with #TheJawaaniSong!!! https://t.co/CRycuAazqt — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 28, 2019

Must say, the K-pop group has done quite a fabulous job recreating the song from SOTY2. The group is absolutely in sync with each other's moves, which makes for an appealing dance video.

Student Of The Year 2, produced by Karan Johar through his banner Dharma Productions, is a sequel to the 2012 Student of the Year, which had marked the acting debuts of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Both Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria are excited to be making their debut with Student of the Year 2.

Tara and Ananya are gorgeous as Mia and Shreya in the film, and we must say, pretty impressive for their first film. Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, shows off his fantastic dancing skills once again in The Jawaani Song.

Watch the video of The Jawaani Song here:

