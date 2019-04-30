Shaheen Bhatt was asked to walk away from Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt's frame for being too 'dark'

bollywood

Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt's sister, Shaheen Bhatt reveals heartwrenching moments from her life when she was overlooked for being 'dark' and 'overweight'

Shaheen Bhatt. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/shaheenb

It was in 2016 that Shaheen Bhatt revealed she was going through depression since her teenage years, and wrote about it extensively in her book, Never Been (Un) Happier. When Shaheen released the book, sister Alia Bhatt got emotional about it and penned her thoughts through an Instagram video, where she wrote: "Dear Shaheen.. Somehow when I finished reading your book I couldn't tell you how I felt immediately.. Cause I felt too much.. And I don't think I could ever discuss it with you properly.. I've tried now! "

In an interview with film critic Rajeev Masand, Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt's author-sister Shaheen spoke about the days when she went through emotional trauma and suicidal thoughts overpowered her.

In the interview, the host picked an excerpt from Shaheen Bhatt's book and said, "In the book, you talk about this incident and it's just heartbreaking where you talk that once you and Alia, your younger sister went to a photoshoot with your elder sister, Pooja Bhatt and at some point the photographer asked you to leave the picture because the two of them (Alia and Pooja) looked similar, they were fair, cute and you were dark having spent too much time in the sun and you were a little overweight. And you said that till date, looking at those pictures cripples you emotionally."

To which, Shaheen said that the incident makes her awkward even now. She said, "It's making me unconformable right now as you are talking about it. You know, women, in general, suffer a lot….Shame I think is the core of depression and it could be any form of shame, and with women, I think body image also tends to be one of the causes for shame. Shame is central and I wish I could make people understand that shame is central to any kind of negative feelings, depression, and sadness. It stops you from being vulnerable and you constantly fear that if you will show yourself as you are, you will be rejected by society. And my self-worth was definitely affected because I was at an age where the seeds of that were sown in me."

