Alia Bhatt: Shaheen has battled and lived with depression since she was 12

Alia Bhatt lauded sister Shaheen for opening up about depression. Bhatt took to Twitter to praise her sibling for speaking her heart out. "Shaheen you are brilliant! My sister has battled and lived with depression since she was 12. She speaks her heart out and without any hesitation addresses the giant elephant in the room - Mental health and the LACK of our understanding & acceptance (sic)."

In a write-up published in a fashion magazine, Shaheen talked about her struggle with depression. "It is a lousy hamburger that can instantly rob you of the will to live (sic)," she said, adding, "I've lived with depression since I was 12 years old and since then I've been suicidal on more than one occasion (sic)."

