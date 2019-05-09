Student of the Year 2: Have you seen Ananya Panday's stunt double?

bollywood

Ananya Panday shared a boomerang video on Instagram and it's quite amusing, to say the least. Check it out!

Ananya Panday with her stunt double. Pic/instagram.com/ananyapanday

Student of the Year 2 actors are on a movie promoting spree currently, considering the film hits theatres tomorrow, May 10. The film features newcomers Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, and Tiger Shroff as well who has garnered quite a huge fan following in the country now. SOTY 2, as the film has become popular as, is the sequel to the 2012 Student of the Year, which was the debut film of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.

Now, Ananya Panday has shared a boomerang video on Instagram that is quite amusing. The actress captioned the video as, "Made you do a double take na? @tigerjackieshroff isn't the only one doing the action in SOTY 2 To find out more, catch it in cinemas tomorrow!!!! #1DayToSOTY2 #StuntDouble"

Does this video mean that Ananya Panday will have some action sequences in the movie as well? Both Ananya and her stunt double can be seen wearing the same "Hell Yeah" jackets and coral t-shirts. With Ananya's hair loose around her shoulders and the stunt double wearing a wig, one can't really make out who's who until they turn around. Also, the stunt double doesn't look amused with Ananya's boomerang antics!

The actress's fans on Instagram found the video to be funny and started commenting on it. One of them wrote, "Hahahahh this was the best. Who's the real Ananya again", another wrote, "Is that really your stunt double".

The debutant who is awaiting the release of her first film has already got another film in her kitty. Her second film will be Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Ananya Panday has already shot for the first schedule in Mumbai for Pati Patni Aur Woh and for the next schedule, she will be going to Lucknow.

Talking about SOTY 2, Ananya had said in an interview, "When we are in school, we have a lot of pressure. There is a lot of stuff going on, so when people go to watch movies, they want to escape from that. We are providing an escape for them through this movie. We are not trying to be role models, we are just trying to provide them a moment of happiness and joy to get away from this stress."

