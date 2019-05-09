Here's Aishwarya Rai's Iranian doppelganger, Mahlagha Jaberi; see photo

bollywood

After a list of few Bollywood celebrities, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has also joined the brigade of actors, who have their doppelgangers

Mahlagha Jaberi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram accounts.

From Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, there are many Bollywood celebrities who have their doppelgangers. As it is, it's believed that there are seven lookalikes of the same face in this world. Another celebrity to join this list is the gorgeous actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The former Miss World's doppelganger resides in Iran and is a model by profession, named Mahlagha Jaberi. Her Instagram account is quite interesting and the uncanny resemblance to the Taal actress will leave you startled.

From those grey eyes to those lips, she definitely resembles Aishwarya. Mahlagha enjoys a fanbase of 2.7 million followers on Instagram and after several polls conducted across the globe, she has been declared as the world's most beautiful woman, reports mensxp.

Take a look at some of her pictures from social media:

Here's another art gifted by their respective fans, which both, Aishwarya and Mahlagha shared on their Instagram account.

Don't they both look beautiful?

From a model to an actress and a hands-on-mother, Aishwarya Rai is an epitome of perfection. The actress' beauty is refusing to age. And, we aren't complaining! Through a list of Hollywood films and her appearance at Cannes Film Festival past many years, she has made India proud.

