Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks red hot wearing a bridal lehenga in Qatar

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is scorching Qatar's capital in her favourite designer Manish Malhotra's creations

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has flown off to Doha for the opening of jewellery and watch exposition. The actor is scorching Qatar's capital in her favourite designer Manish Malhotra's creations. One of the pictures doing the rounds has Ash looking ravishing in a red bridal lehenga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Feb 20, 2019 at 2:25pm PST

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's film, Gulab Jamun, with husband Abhishek, failed to take off. But it looks like her project with pa-in-law Amitabh will soon see the light of day. There has been tattle about Big B and Ash starring in Mani Ratnam's bilingual (Tamil and Hindi) based on the historical Tamil novel, Ponniyin Selvan.

Things are moving on the front and an announcement is expected soon. Bachchan will be teaming up with Ratnam for the first time.

Mani Ratnam's film will be based on the adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's book, Ponniyin Selvan (The Son of Ponni). This book narrates the story of king Rajaraja Chola I during the 10th and 11th century.

The film is likely to be a big-budget historical drama, which is being planned on the lines of the Baahubali franchise. It's likely to be a bilingual project and star several other big names from the South Indian film industry.

