Ananya Panday on nepotism: Didn't get Student Of The Year 2 through dad's contacts

Taking nepotism debate head-on, Student Of The Year 2 actor Ananya Panday also hopes friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor join her in Bollywood soon

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor

Come tomorrow, Ananya Panday will realise her long-cherished dream of seeing herself on the big screen. The star kid's film debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY 2) holds sentimental value — she says that her girl gang, including besties Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, would often share notes on their Bollywood aspirations.

"It has been our collective dream to become actors. I hope Suhana and Shanaya join the industry soon because they both are so talented. When we were young, during our family gatherings, we would put together shows and perform in front of our parents. Shah Rukh [Khan] sir would record us on a handycam, and we would make short films out of them," reminisces the actor, 20, who has now graduated to bound scripts and big-budget films.

Many assumed that she had a smooth ride by the virtue of being Chunkey Pandey's daughter. Taking the nepotism charge head-on, she says, "I am aware of my privilege. But, at the same time, I am also aware that I auditioned for SOTY 2. So, I am not going to feel guilty that I got the film through my father's contacts. At the end of the day, the audience isn't stupid. I hope they like my work."

Ask her about her co-stars, and she says it's "surreal" to be launched opposite Tiger Shroff. "Five years back, I went to his house asking him for advice [on her Bollywood plans] and now, I am making my debut opposite him! We are good friends, which shows in our chemistry. Tara [Sutaria] and I became family after our Mussoorie schedule."

