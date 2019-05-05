Ananya Panday raises the hotness quotient with her regal Instagram post

bollywood

Ananya Panday is currently gearing up for her debut film, Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday made all the heads turn as she posted a regal picture today on her Instagram handle and the degrees have surely tipped to their peak! The teen sensation has posted an inside picture of her latest magazine shoot, where she's seen wearing a luxe purple lehenga with golden pointed toe heeled boots, which clearly states that the debutant is always keeping her fashion game one level up and ready to set the screens on fire.

Keeping the whole look minimalistic with mild accessorising, Ananya Panday wore studded neckpiece and a studded bangle. With soft wavy curls and minimal makeup, Ananya Panday has given us the most regal look for this season.

View this post on Instagram

Ananya has created waves and given us all the oomph with back to back magazine covers that have been widely appreciated for both her edgy cover looks. She hasn't even made her debut yet and is already amidst shooting her second film.

Ananya Panday happens to be the youngest celebrity endorser of a beauty product. Owing to the humongous fanbase, the B-Town newbies are already creating a rage in the entertainment industry. The actress is one of the most talked about celebrities on social media and has been creating a storm with her sightings even before her much anticipated Bollywood debut.

Fans across the quarters are extremely excited to witness the actress on the big screen. Ananya will make her acting debut with Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, which is slated to hit the screens on May 10, this year.

The actress will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

