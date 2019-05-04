Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday's Fakira song from Student of The Year 2 is out!

music

Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff in a still from the song. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

The makers of Student of The Year 2 released the fourth song, Fakira from their album. This song is a romantic number, picturised on Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday.

Take a look at the song:

This song showcases a soft dance between Ananya and Tiger. Penned by Anvita Dutt, its music has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar and sung by Sanam and Neeti Mohan. Fakira is touted to be the romantic ballad of this season by its makers.

Ananya Panday, who is making her debut through Student of The Year 2 took to her Instagram account to announce the release of this song. She wrote: "This song has my heart!"

Prior to Fakira, the makers released the Hook Up song, which had Tiger Shroff and Alia Bhatt. The song is a sensual one and will surely have fans of the actors' crooning it. Other tracks, Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan and the Jawani song, which is inspired from the classic Yeh Jawani... song from the movie Jawani Diwani..

Talking about her character, Ananya Pamday told IANS, "My character in the film (SOTY 2) is also pretty funny and she give these one-liners, so I think the pressure is there especially in the comedy department which I will try to hopefully live up to."

The film, produced by Karan Johar through his banner Dharma Productions, is a sequel to the 2012 Student of the Year, which had marked the acting debuts of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. Both Ananya and Tara are excited to be making their debut with Student of the Year 2.

