Crew of 200 for Isabelle Kaif's debut Time To Dance promo track

bollywood

A source tells mid-day that the video will bring together 200 dancers from across US, Mexico, Singapore, China and India to package this offering

Sooraj Pancholi and Isabelle Kai

In a bid to sell their upcoming dance-based offering, Time To Dance, the makers of the Sooraj Pancholi and Isabelle Kaif starrer are set to create a promotional track that will be mounted on a budget of over Rs 1 crore.

A source tells mid-day that the video will bring together 200 dancers from across US, Mexico, Singapore, China and India to package this offering.

Also Read: Isabelle Kaif: Fame didn't change Katrina

"It's a peppy song that includes rapping. So far, the track remains untitled. It is being developed by a few underground artists. The team is getting in touch with top dancing studios and choreographers to connect with dancers," says the source. A set will be created in Mumbai for the shoot, scheduled for the end of July. "The song will be shot in a club, and an open space."

Confirming the development, Pancholi says, "It is going to be something that hasn't been experienced before. I will be dancing with talents from different corners of the world. That will be challenging."

Also Read: Katrina's advice to Isabelle Kaif: Keep your head down and work hard

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates