Isabelle Kaif: Fame didn't change Katrina

Actress Isabelle Kaif, who is preparing for a "hectic" life in the film industry, says her sister and actress Katrina Kaif has not changed after gaining fame. Isabelle, who made her acting debut with "Dr. Cabbie", spoke about Katrina in GQ India's May 2018 issue. "It didn't change much for me and my family, except that we were suddenly seeing her on magazine covers, in ads and on billboards. But she's been the same before and after the fame," Isabelle said.



"The thing that changed the most was the way we travelled. People treated me a lot differently when I travelled with her," she added. What's the best advice Katrina has given to you? "To not get caught up in the hectic nature of the work. To take it day by day, and to give my best every day."

Isabelle Kaif, who will be seen in Stanley D'Costa's Time To Dance alongside Sooraj Pancholi, says she'd love to work with Aamir Khan.

"I really like Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. And it would be a dream to work with Aamir Khan. I watched a lot of his films growing up, especially 'Lagaan', because that was my mother's favourite. Every time I watched 'Fanaa', I'd weep. If I had to pick international actors, it'd definitely be Benedict Cumberbatch. But the other day, I saw 'Baby Driver', and loved Ansel Elgort in it."

On her features, Isabelle said: "Katrina's 5'10", I've got another sister who's 6 ft tall! So, I'm a little insecure about my height."

