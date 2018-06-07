The real story behind Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif's friendship

This happened when Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif were studying acting in New York



Isabelle Kaif and Harshvardhan Kapoor

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle and Harshvardhan Kapoor were recently spotted together. Their outing set tongues wagging. While few think there's something brewing between the two, some feel the duo might soon collaborate for a new project.

But very few know that Isabelle Kaif and Harshvardhan Kapoor are said to be buddies and have known each other for long. They took their first steps in acting with Steven Roy Thomas' short film, Coming Home (2012). This happened when they were studying acting in New York. They have been in touch ever since.

With Isabelle Bollywood-bound, perhaps the Bhavesh Joshi superhero was giving her some tips.

Meanwhile, the starkid's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero flopped at the Box Office. Having grown up in a family of film stars and producers like father Anil Kapoor, sister Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, uncles like Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor as well as cousins like Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Marwah, Harshvardhan has seen success and failure of the entertainment business from close quarters. Is that the reason why the end result of the film does not bother him much and he is rather focussed on the process of filmmaking?

Harshvardhan said, "No, that is not true... I do get hurt. When my debut film did not work for most of the people, I was upset but do we really know how to control the fate of a film? All we can do is put on hard work. In a year, only 10 films get huge success at the box office out of so many films releasing in India. And what is the definition of success?"

