Bhavana Pandey: Ananya is a honeymoon baby; people calculated if she was conceived before marriage

Ananya Panday's debut film, Student of The Year 2 hit the theatres on Friday, May 10, 2019. And, mother Bhavana Pandey reveals an interesting thing about her 20-year-old daughter

Ananya Panday with mother Bhavana Pandey.

Ananya Panday is on cloud nine as her debut film, Student of The Year 2 released on Friday, May 10, 2019. The 20-year-old aspirant is the daughter of senior actor Chunky and Bhavana Pandey. Now that the film is out for the audience to watch and decide the results of these students - Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, and another debutant, Tara Sutaria.

In an interview with Spotboye, Ananya Panday's mother, Bhavana Pandey revealed an interesting fact about hers and Chunky's beautiful daughter. She spilt the secret out that Ananya is a honeymoon baby. "Ananya is literally a honeymoon baby. We were married in January 1998, and she was born in October. People were actually calculating if I conceived her before or after marriage. We still had to discover each other and then we had this beautiful baby. She has been with us from our first anniversary."

Bhavana Pandey also said that they took to the internet to find a name for their daughter because they wanted a Sanskrit name. Ananya means matchless, she told the entertainment portal. Bhavana also mentioned that she had once confiscated Ananya's phone as she is the strict one, while daddy Chunky Panday is sweet with kids Ananya (20) and Rysa (15). They also revealed that Ananya was asked to choose between her academic career abroad, where she had already got selected and Student of The Year 2. Bhavana and Chunky were quick to say that she had already chosen Student of The Year 2.

The film is a sequel to the superhit Karan Johar directorial - Student of The Year (2012) with his proteges, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. Student of The Year 2 is helmed by Punit Malhotra and also features a new face, Aditya Seal as the antagonist opposite Tiger Shroff.

