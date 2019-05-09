Student of The Year co-actors have cute synonyms for Ananya Panday's personality

bollywood

Ananya Panday is making her debut from Student of The Year 2. The film releases on Friday, May 9, 2019. The film also stars Tiger Shroff and debutant Tara Sutaria

Teen sensation Ananya Panday is all set for the release of her upcoming film Student of the year 2. Her co-actor, Aditya Seal, who plays the antagonist opposite Tiger Shroff thinks Ananya Panday is very cute. Aditya calls Ananya as Pooh and not only this, Harsh Beniwal, a well-known youtube sensation calls Ananya Panday as Cute! Harsh plays Tiger's best friend's character in the film.

A huge fan of Bollywood, the newbie Ananya Panday is not only well-versed with every hook step from all Bollywood songs, but the young actress also knows famous dialogues from Bollywood's classics.

Talking about her love for Bollywood dialogues, Ananya Panday says, "All of Poo's dialogues; Alia Bhatt's dialogue in Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya – "Main paida hi hot hui thi" (I was born hot). Then all of Kareena Kapoor's character, Geet's lines from Jab We Met – "Main apni favourite hoon" (I am my favourite). I really believe that these girls were confident of who they were and if you don't love yourself, you can't love anyone else!"

Inspite of the immense buzz amongst the fans, Ananya Panday who is outspoken and confident, maintains a very down-to-earth personality.

Ananya Panday is seen sharing a crackling chemistry with Tiger Shroff in the song, Fakira from this film. The debutant is winning the internet as her looks are breathtakingly stylish from this romantic ballad.

Owing to the humongous fanbase, Ananya Panday became the youngest face to endorse a popular fashion brand. Ananya Panday will make her acting debut with Student of the Year 2, which is slated to hit the screens on May 10, this year. The actress will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the remake of the film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

