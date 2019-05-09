This is how SOTY 2 promotions helped Ananya Panday for Pati Patni Aur Woh

bollywood

Debutant Ananya Panday, who is all set for the release of her debut film, Student Of The Year 2, is currently busy promoting the film with different city visits across the nation and that is definitely helping the actress for her next film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

The actress has already shot for the first schedule in Mumbai for Pati Patni Aur Woh and for the next schedule, she will be going to Lucknow.

Interestingly, before starting the shoot for the second schedule, the actress has already visited the city all thanks to the promotions of her first film. Ananya along with the whole team of Student Of The Year 2, including co-star Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria is on a spree which has given Ananya all the experience she needed before she is onto her next shoot.

The actress posted a few images from her promotions too on her social media. Talking about her character the actress said, "At a young age, a slightly older character which will be interesting for me."

Interestingly a few days back the actress visited Jaipur during the promotions of SOTY 2. She recalled how she couldn't visit the city earlier during her college trips but was delighted to have visited now.

The teen sensation hasn't even made her debut yet and is already amidst shooting her second film. Ananya, recently also aced the cover of Hello magazine with her bohemian look that created all the buzz. Ananya Panday happens to be the youngest celebrity endorser of a cosmetics brand. Owing to the humongous fanbase, the B-Town newbies are already creating a rage in the entertainment industry.

The actress is one of the most talked about celebrities on social media and has been creating a storm with her sightings even before her much anticipated Bollywood debut. Fans across the quarters are extremely excited to witness the actress on the big screen after she has nailed every bit of her cover shoot.

Ananya will make her acting debut with Student of the Year 2, which is slated to hit the screens on May 10, this year. The actress will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

