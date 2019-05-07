Student of The Year 2 Jatt Ludhiyane Da song is a peppy track

music

The makers of Student of The Year 2 released another track, Jatt Ludhiyane Da, which features Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in a still from the song, Jatt Ludhiyane Da. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

The soundtrack of Student of The Year 2 is already a hit amongst the youth. The songs are topping the charts on every medium. On Tuesday, May 7, the makers of the film released yet another track from the film titled Jatt Ludhiyane Da. The song opens with Tara Sutaria with eyes only for Tiger Shroff. And, as the song goes on, Ananya's character takes over. Her dance moves are to watch out for.

Jatt Ludhiyane Da's music has been composed by Vishal and Shekhar. Its lyrics are penned by Anvita Dutt and crooned by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev. The rap segment is by Deane Sequeira and the rap lyrics were written by Parry G.

Take a look at the Jatt Ludhiyane Da song:

Jatt Ludhiyne Da is the fifth song from Student of The Year 2's album. The song released before Jatt... was Fakira, picturised on Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. Fakira is a romantic ballad as compared to Jatt Ludhiyane Da and the other two foot-tapping numbers - the Hook Up song, which had Tiger Shroff and Alia Bhatt flaunting their sexy avatars, has got the audience literally hooked on to it. The other one is Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan and the Jawani song, which is inspired by the classic Yeh Jawani... song from the movie Jawani Diwani.

The film, produced by Karan Johar through his banner Dharma Productions, is a sequel to the 2012 Student of the Year, which had marked the acting debuts of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. Both Ananya and Tara are excited to be making their debut with Student of the Year 2.

