Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut pulls off the sultry look with panache in this outfit

Yet again, Kangana Ranaut makes heads turn at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet



Kangana Ranaut at Cannes Film Festival

Kangana Ranaut is living up to her bold and beautiful image as she's making smashing appearances at the 71st Cannes Film Festival. After making an appearance in an embellished and backless gown in the French Riviera on Thursday, the actress stunned everyone by stepping out on the red carpet in a trussardi bra and jacket, paired with trousers, Manolo Blahnik shoes and a necklace by Alighieri. Needless to say, she looked resplendent.

This is Kangana Ranaut's first time at the gala. She is representing Grey Goose, which is celebrating cinematic excellence through its global platform Vive Le Cinema. The brand is the official celebration partner at Cannes every year and this year, it chose Kangana to represent and celebrate Indian cinema at the Cannes Film Festival. Kangana was invited for an interactive session at the India Pavilion too.

Known for her experimental styling, Day 1 for Kangana at the Cannes film jamboree was about dressing up in a retro avatar. She wore a black shimmery sequinned sari by Sabyasachi Mukherjee and flaunted a bouffant-inspired hairdo, reminding Bollywood buffs of a style often flaunted by the evergreen Sharmila Tagore in her heyday. Kangana Ranaut was in conversation with censor board chairperson Prasoon Joshi at the India Pavilion, organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in association with FICCI.

Also Read: Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut Stuns In Sheer, Backless Gown For Red Carpet Debut

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates