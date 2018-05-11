Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut stuns in sheer, backless gown for red carpet debut

Kangana Ranaut, who is hosted at Cannes Film Festival by Grey Goose, walked the red carpet for the screening of Christophe Honore's French drama Plaire, aimer et courir vite

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut lived up to her 'bold and beautiful' image as she made her Cannes Film Festival red carpet debut in a sheer, embellished and backless gown in the French Riviera on Thursday. Kangana, who is hosted here by Grey Goose, walked the red carpet for the screening of Christophe Honore's French drama "Plaire, aimer et courir vite". The actress wore a Zuhair Murad creation, which complemented her slender frame by being a perfect mix of sensuality with the romanticism of the sheer fabric, and boldness of the cut.

Her hair was done in a messy bun, with minimalistic but dramatic eye make-up. In a teaser video shared by the "Queen" star's team on social media, Kangana is seen taking an effortless walk in the elaborate gown. Known for her experimental styling, Day 1 for Kangana at the Cannes film jamboree was about dressing up in a retro avatar.

She wore a black shimmery sequinned sari by Sabyasachi Mukherjee and flaunted a bouffant-inspired hairdo, reminding Bollywood buffs of a style often flaunted by the evergreen Sharmila Tagore in her heydays. Kangana Ranaut was in conversation with censor board chairperson Prasoon Joshi at the India Pavilion, organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in association with Ficci.

The queen is coming... A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) onMay 10, 2018 at 8:41am PDT

Also read: Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut exudes old world charm in Sabyasachi sari

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS