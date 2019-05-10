Watch: Giorgia Andriani shares a classical dance video, Arbaaz Khan praises it

bollywood

Arbaaz Khan shared a video on Instagram and praised his girlfriend Giorgia for her dance piece

Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani

Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani has started taking Kathak lessons recently, and it seems like this girl is eyeing B-town and edging towards it. Apart from Kathak, she is also doing Bollywood dance style and Belly dance.

Giorgia shared a video on her social media account where she is seen practising Kathak on the song, Mohe Rang Do Laal from the film Bajirao Mastani. Giorgia disclosed that this video is her very first Kathak choreography, and is sharing it with her fans. She captioned the video saying, "As promised I'm sharing here with you my first Kathak choreography this is just the start of a new journey that will definitely never stop... thanks @rajendrachaturvedi for being such an amazing teacher. #dance #seatedkathak #choreography #love"

Very fondly, Arbaaz Khan too shared the video and praised his girlfriend Giorgia for her dance piece. He wrote, "Waah Waah, Giorgia Andriani."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial) onMay 8, 2019 at 9:50pm PDT

Though the two of them have clearly established a relationship, we don't think we'll be hearing wedding bells anytime soon!

Arbaaz Khan, who is said to be dating Giorgia, said in an interview, "If I had to hide my affair, I would not have brought it in open. I unhesitatingly admit that Giorgia is there in my life at this point in time. Somebody who I have at his time in my life is a friend who I am also dating. Where it is going to go? Only time will tell. Yes, undoubtedly, we are together."

Khan married model and actress Malaika Arora in 1998. Arbaaz and Malaika got divorced in 2016. They were one of the most loved and strongest couples in Bollywood, and their divorce came as a shock to their fans.

Their son Arhaan turned 15 in November 2018. Though Malaika Arora parted ways with Arbaaz Khan, she has still maintained her relationship with the Khan family.

