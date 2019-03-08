Arbaaz Khan on divorce with Malaika Arora: Whether you forget or forgive, you have to move on

bollywood

For it's first, Arbaaz Khan spoke about his divorce with Malaika Arora and his relationship with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan. Picture Courtesy: mid-day archive.

Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with Malaika Arora in 1998 and have a son, Arhaan Khan (16) together. The duo shocked everyone when they announced the news of their separation in 2016. It was in 2017 that they were granted the divorce and two years from then, both, Malaika and Arbaaz seem to have moved on with their lives. On one hand, where Malaika Arora is reportedly in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan is happy in the company of Giorgia Andriani.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, producer-actor, Arbaaz Khan spoke about the difficult phase in his life. Talking about his divorce with Malaika Arora, he said, "There was a time when I needed to be worried and now it's over. Whether you forget or forgive, whatever scenario you may choose, you have to move on. Look, if you forget then you have forgiven as well. But, if you forgive, you may have not forgotten it but at least you have forgiven. Choose whatever works for you."

The actor, who is coming up with a digital chat show as the host, also spoke about the perks of being on social media. "There are many positive sides to social media. In fact, social media is very much there in today's day and age and we cannot live without it anymore."

Arbaaz also spoke about his affair with Giorgia Andriani and considers it to be one of the sweet pinches of social media. Talking about it, he told the entertainment website, "If I had to hide my affair, I would not have brought it in open. I unhesitatingly admit that Georgia is there in my life at this point in time. Somebody who I have at his time in my life is a friend who I am also dating. Where it is going to go? Only time will tell. Yes, undoubtedly, we are together."

On the professional front, apart from this digital chat show, Arbaaz is producing Dabangg 3. The film is expected to go on floors soon.

