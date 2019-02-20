Malaika Arora reveals what happened the night before her divorce with Arbaaz Khan

bollywood

Malaika Arora speaks about her divorce with Arbaaz Khan; reveals what happened the night before this decision

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's separation came as a shocker to everyone. After falling in love with each other, the duo got married on December 12, 1998. However, after spending 19 years together, Malaika and Arbaaz decided to call off their marriage and were granted the divorce on May 11, 2017. The two have a 16-year-old son, named Arhaan Khan.

On a chat show with best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan, What Women Want, Malaika Arora spilled the beans about what all she and the entire family went through before the divorce. Malaika, the fitness diva said that when you move out of a relationship, there is always an inclination to blame someone else.

"It's never, ever easy, like no other major decision in your life. At the end of the day, someone has to be blamed. You always have to point fingers at someone. I think that's the general human nature to go about things."

The major reason why Malaika and Arbaaz decided to end their marriage was that they both were unhappy. Speaking about it, the 45-year-old said, "We did think about a lot of things and weighed every single pro and con. And then we decided, it's better off that we move our separate ways because we'd just be better people. Because we were two people in a situation making each other extremely unhappy which was impacting everybody else's life around us."

She also stated how even the night before the divorce, her family kept asking if she was sure about this decision. "Nobody really encourages you to go right ahead. Even the night before the divorce, I had my family sit with me and ask me, are you sure? I heard this all along and perhaps rightly so because these are people who worry and care for you."

"If you are in an unhappy marriage and that's what you decide to do you should do it with a lot of dignity, self-respect. Don't let anybody tell you that you are any less of a woman. With me, I could sense that a lot of people were like, how the hell did you pull it off?" she added.

Malaika also affirmed that comparatively, it becomes more difficult for the women after divorce. "It's the biggest disparity there is among all the other disparities there are which women have to face."

However, the 'boss lady' has a piece of advice for divorcee women - Go out and date! "It's not impossible. Swipe left, right, whatever it might be! Have fun! For the first time in your life, you will also discover a kind of freedom. To be in a bed all alone is also a new feeling!"

