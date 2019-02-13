See photo: Malaika Arora finds this picture of Arjun Kapoor too cute to handle

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor posted a picture on Instagram of him as a toddler and Malaika Arora's comment on it is what all of us are thinking

Arjun Kapoor. Pics/Arjun Kapoor's official Instagram account

Rumours are rife that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for a while. The alleged couple's appearances and pictures together keep adding fuel to the fire, and the recent Instagram post gives us more reason to believe in the rumours.

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to post a picture of his as a kid. But it's Malaika Arora's reaction on it that has given a reason for netizens to chatter. Here's the photo that Arjun posted:

He wrote, "So finally here is my first look for Panipat !!! #Angryyoungman #mrgrumpy #poser4life #baldjun" And Malaika had this to comment on it:

Malaika showed some love to this childhood picture of Arjun and it's too sweet. Admittedly, Arjun does look cute in it, all grumpy and serious.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen next in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra, India's Most Wanted with Amrita Puri, and Panipat alongside Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. Malaika Arora, on the other hand, can be seen as a judge on the reality TV show India's Got Talent.

