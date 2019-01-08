Karan Johar confirms Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship?

bollywood

On Koffee With Karan 6, Karan Johar accidentally gave away that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are dating each other

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora dating each other is all out in the public, courtesy - the rumoured couple mingling with each other's families and being a part of each other's important functions, and of course, how to miss their dinner dates. However, neither of the two have admitted to being in this relationship.

Coming back to Karan Johar's talk-show, in one of the recent episodes, cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were invited to grace the couch. While interacting with the two, Karan Johar questioned Rahul about his biggest crush - Malaika Arora. To which, he added that Arora is no longer his crush. Johar was astonished to learn this, and was quick enough to say that she isn't his crush anymore because she is dating Arjun Kapoor?

Now, wasn't that a give away by the India's Got Talent judge and Malaika's best friend?

Well, this isn't the first time that he has hinted towards Arjun and Malaika's relationship. In an earlier episode of Koffee With Karan, Malaika Arora had made a special appearance as Aamir Khan was the solo guest on the show.

As the actress made her entry on the show, guest for the episode Aamir Khan and Karan escorted her to the couch. Touched by their chivalry, Malaika said it feels they'll break into a dance anytime soon. At this, Karan jokingly responded saying, "We are walking down the aisle, that will also happen in your life soon enough." To which, Malaika asked Karan to "stop it."

This isn't the first time that Karan Johar has teased about her being in love. On the sets of India's Got Talent, where Malaika Arora is one of the judges, Karan Johar asked the actress whether she was 'alone' on her birthday, her reply put all the rumours to rest.

There are rumours of Arjun and Malaika getting hitched to each other in 2019.

