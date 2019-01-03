Did Kapoors give a stamp of approval to Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship?

bollywood

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's New Year's bash at their Juhu home was attended by the couple's family and Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Karan Johar at their New Year bash. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sanjaykapoor2500.

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor hosted a New Year's bash at their Juhu home, which was attended by the couple's family, including nephew Arjun Kapoor. It was an intimate affair with just family members around. Accompanying Arjun Kapoor was rumoured special friend, Malaika Arora.

The two made their entry hand-in-hand. Sanjay and Maheep seem to approve of Arjun's relationship with Malaika. The two are often spotted at bashes at their home. Karan Johar was also among the guests.

Malaika had also attended Anil Kapoor's birthday bash with Arjun and is mostly seen with the latter for all their outings. Speaking about Arjun's relationship with Malaika, uncle Anil Kapoor had this to say: "I know Arjun very well and whatever makes him happy, makes me happy."

Malaika and Arjun are often spotted by the paparazzi on their luncheons and dinner dates together. The Gunday actor even paid a visit to Malaika's Bandra house to celebrate Christmas. Rumours are rife that they are all set to get hitched in April 2019, and have also purchased an apartment together.

