Inside Photos: Arjun Kapoor attends Anil Kapoor's birthday bash with Malaika Arora

Anil Kapoor celebrated his 62nd birthday on December 24. The actor threw a party at his residence, which was attended by nephew Arjun Kapoor and his rumoured girlfriend, Malaika Arora, amidst others

[L] Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, [R] Anil Kapoor with wife Sunita Kapoor as he cuts the cake. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah and Instagram.

On December 24, as people rung in Christmas with the midnight mass, Anil Kapoor had one more reason to celebrate. The never-ageing actor hosted a big birthday bash for his family and close friends. The who's who from the film industry were seen at the party. From the milennials to actors of Anil Kapoor's generation, they all made merry at Mr. India's birthday celebration.

Birthday boy Anil Kapoor looked dapper than ever in an all-black pant suit. Sonam Kapoor was seen with husband Anand Ahuja.

Take a look at some pictures and videos:

The Kapoor-cousin gang - Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, and others put on their best fashion foot forward for the bash. Anil's friends - Anupam Kher, David Dhawan came to join him for the do. Apart from them, the usual party troopers - Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Off late, Malaika is seen being a part of majority of the Kapoor functions. For the Welcome actor's birthday, Malaika was dressed in a shimmery silver pantsuit, while Arjun paired a leather jacket with white shirt and black pants. Karisma was seen sparkling in a shiny red dress.

