Christmas bash: Malaika Arora makes heads turn in a sexy red blazer

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora proved to be a headturner at Almeida Park, Bandra West, on Tuesday. The fitness diva was spotted on her way to mother Joyce's Christmas bash. Wearing the colours of the season, she looked smoking hot.

Passers-by stopped to stare. Dressed in a long red blazer, paired with white shorts, she looked effortlessly beautiful! Her open-hair, and minimal makeup did wonders for her.



Malaika Arora snapped outside her mom's residence for Christmas. Picures: Yogen Shah.

Earlier, in the day, she was spotted taking an autorickshaw ride with her friend. The actor gave up on her luxurious car and chose for the adventorous bumpy auto ride. Malaika was dressed in a tracksuit, and looked chic.

The India's Got Talent judge, who is rumoured to be dating Arjun Kapoor, was also seen attending, Anil Kapoor's birthday bash. She chose to wear a blingy pantsuit and had a gala time with the Kapoor family at their Juhu residence. Present at the birthday bash were Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and others.

Not just this, Malaika has been spending this Christmas and the festive season with Arjun Kapoor. She was also seen accompanying him to producer Ritesh Sidhwani's Christmas bash. The model was garbed in a latex red short dress, and needless to say she looked red hot! While Arjun was seen in the chauffer's seat, his ladylove was seated behind.

