Did Karan Johar just confirm Malaika Arora's marriage with Arjun Kapoor?

While reports of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor tying the knot soon have been doing the rounds on social media, the celebrities, in particular, have neither agreed nor denied about this relationship. In the recent episode of Koffee with Karan Season 6, the show's host and Malaika's dear friend Karan Johar said something unusual, which hinted towards her wedding with Arjun Kapoor.

As the actress made her entry on the show, guest for the episode Aamir Khan and Karan escorted her to the couch. Touched by their chivalry, Malaika said it feels they'll break into a dance anytime soon. At this, Karan jokingly responded saying, "We are walking down the aisle, that will also happen in your life soon enough." To which, Malaika asked Karan to "stop it."

This isn't the first time that Karan Johar has teased about her being in love. On the sets of India's Got Talent, where Malaika Arora is one of the judges, Karan Johar asked the actress whether she was 'alone' on her birthday, her reply put all the rumours to rest.

Malaika and Arjun are already throwing caution to the wind by making several public appearances together as one unit. A few days ago, buddy Natasha Poonawalla had shared a picture on Instagram of the two partying together. Malaika's girl gang, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora Ladak were also present. Natasha had written, "Super stunning and fun evening [sic]."

First, Arjun visited the set of Malaika's show, India's Got Talent, where they danced together and held hands. Earlier this week, they were spotted returning from Italy after ringing in her 45th. It seems like the couple has decided to put the rumours to rest, and take their relationship a step ahead.

