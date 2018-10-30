Search

Arjun Kapoor parties with rumoured ladylove Malaika Arora's girl gang, see photos

Oct 30, 2018, 12:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's rumoured love affair has become the talk of the town lately. After their secret getaway in Italy, Arjun was spotted partying with Malaika's girl gang

Arjun Kapoor partying with Malaika Arora and her girl gang. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/natasha.poonawalla

Alleged lovers Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are painting the town red with their public appearances as a unit. Malaika, who celebrated her 45th birthday on October 23, went on a secret getaway to Milan, Italy with Arjun Kapoor. They were snapped at the airport around the same time, and lately, a picture of the two taking a stroll hand-in-hand in one of the malls there surfaced on the internet, and the netizens couldn't stop gushing over.

 
 
 
We found LOVE in a hopeless place...He looks at me like nobody does with...♥ï¸ÂÂ #Milano #withlove

This smoke is not without fire! On the sets of India's Got Talent, where Malaika Arora is one of the judges, Karan Johar asked the actress whether she was 'alone' on her birthday, her reply has put all the rumours at rest.

 
 
 
And we are back with our IGT mornings!!! @kirronkhermp @malaikaarorakhanofficial #toodles

Now that Malaika and Arjun are throwing caution to the wind, buddy Natasha Poonawalla shared a picture on Instagram of the two partying together. Malaika's girl gang, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora Ladak were also present. Natasha wrote, "Super stunning and fun evening [sic]."

 
 
 
Super stunning and fun evening! @tanyadubash @arvinddubash #celebrations #tbt

First, Arjun visited the set of Malaika's show, India's Got Talent, where they danced together and held hands. Earlier this week, they were spotted returning from Italy after ringing in her 45th. It seems like the couple has decided to put the rumours to rest, and take their relationship a step ahead.

